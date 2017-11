నౌ డేట్: పద్మావతి విడుదల సందేహమే: గుజరాత్ ఎన్నికలే అడ్డంకి?

Grapevine

Swetha

English summary

New Delhi: As the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhanasali’s movie ‘Padmavati’ nears, the protests against the movie have intensified.While the protests have been widespread in Rajasthan, the land of the fabled Rajput queen, the agitating groups are expected to hold a massive rally against the movie in the national capital today.