డేరాబాబా ఓన్లీ యాక్షన్, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైరెక్షన్ అంతా.. హనీప్రీత్! ఆర్టీఐ యాక్ట్ తో బట్టబయలు..

Information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim expanded his business like a corporate house with money given by his followers as donation to his sect. Serving 20-year-sentence for rape and sexual exploitation of two of his devotees, Gurmeet Ram Rahim minted crores of rupees every year in the name of faith. Dera took donations for its social welfare and religious wings and used the money to further his commercial ambitions. This way, his earnings in the name of social welfare and religious functions remained untaxed.