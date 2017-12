ఇది ప్రమాదకరమైన రోజా, ఎంత వరకు నిజం?

Feature

Pratap

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

As we approach the home stretch of what seems to be a never ending year, we may have one more hurdle to overcome. "Late dawn. Early sunset. Short day. Long night." Like it or not, that's what's in the forecast for Thurs., Dec. 21, 2017, according to the website Earthsky.org. Of course, it's not just any other Thursday. This Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice, which is not only the shortest day of the year (bummer) and the official beginning of winter (double bummer) but also poised to be one of the most unlucky days of the year for every sign in the zodiac. But why is Dec. 21, 2017 unlucky?