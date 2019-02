వైఎస్ జగన్ నాతో కలిసి రావాలి.. వస్తే స్వాగతిస్తా: చంద్రబాబు: జగన్ కు వచ్చేది ఒకటి, రెండు సీట్లే

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urges to his rival and Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh assembly that, he should join hands with me for the welfare of the state. If, If they have national interests, let them come. If at all Jagan wins one or two seats, let him come and support us, nothing wrong in it.. says Chandrababu to a media persons in his Dharma Porata Deeksha, organized at Capital city. Chandrababu says that, I will invite to all non bjp parties from AP, for support my fight against Modi government.