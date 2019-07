నగరిలో రోజాకు పెద్ద షాక్ ... రోజాను సన్మానానికి పిలిచి మరీ అవమానించిన స్థానిక నేతలు

English summary

The YCP leaders in Nagari were expected to felicitate Roja, the Nagari MLA who took over as chairman of the APIIC. For this purpose, the Nagari leaders set up a program. Along with Roja, her husband Selvamani was also brought in as a procession. One by one they were invited to the stage. The local leaders clashed with Roja, saying that some of the local leaders who were still doing well were summoned to the stage and they were not called to the stage.In the Nagari constituency, the differences between the leaders are came into light . Those who came to watch the Roja ceremony were also shocked by the uproar of their own party leaders