ఏపీకి ముంచుకొస్తున్న ఉపద్రవం.. వరుస తుఫాన్ల గండం ... డిసెంబర్ లో బురేవి , టకేటి తుఫాన్లు

English summary

The AP is in the throes of a hurricane. The meteorological department has forecast another low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on the 29th of this month. The Department of Meteorology warns that it could turn into a severe cyclone and even turn into a hurricane.The meteorological department has warned of two more cyclones in Andhra Pradesh in December. 'Burevi' on December 2, Taketi on December 5 says Meteorological Department