తల్లిని అత్యంత దారుణంగా రోడ్ మీదకు ఈడ్చి.. పీకపై కాలేసి తొక్కి.. తల నరికి వీరంగం వేసిన కొడుకు

English summary

Satyavathi has three sons and three daughters in Chinna Kapavaram, West Godavari district. The two have married and all live in one place. At the age of seventy, Satyavati gave her 80 cents of land in her name to her grandchildren. The same was her curse. The second son, Bangarayya, who could not tolerate the mother's decision, brutally murdered that mother.Unable to bear the land by name but graffiti in the name of his grandchildren bangarayya brutally stabber her mother . He separated her neck and body on the road.