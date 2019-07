అమ్మను మోసుకుంటూ పింఛన్ కోసం ఓ కుమారుడి పోరాటం .. ఏపీ అధికారులూ స్పందించండి

English summary

Venkanna of Bhimavaram Leprosy Colony in West Godavari district has a 72-year-old mother. Mother Ramanamma is old but has not received the government's old age pension so far. Venkanna wandered around the Bhimavaram officials for five years for his mother's old age pension. He came to the spandana program organized at Eluru.Venkannah walked about 5 kilometers to collectorate while carrying his mother from the bus stand in Eluru. When people saw Venkanna, they were shocked to see the man's hardship for his mother. At least he was carrying his mother without chappal on his feet and telling Jc to help her mother.