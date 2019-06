అచ్చెన్నాయుడుకి ఒకే ఒక్క గన్ మ్యాన్ ..వద్దని వెనక్కు పంపిన అచ్చెన్న

English summary

Former minister and Srikakulam district Tekkali MLA Achchennaidu has also been shocked by the fact that YCP Sarkar has sent only one gunman. He made a serious decision. The only gunman the government sent him was back. That one gun man is embarrassed why. On Wednesday, he traveled all day at Vijayawada without gunman.Until yesterday, the Achchennaidu had 4 plus 4 gunmen. However, since the YCP came to power, the government has been providing security to TDP leaders. As a part of this, it has changed the value of the security to 2 plus 2. Until Tuesday he had 2 plus 2 gunmen. On Wednesday, however, the government sent only one gunman to the edge. Sensing this, former minister Achcheniadu dismissed him saying he did not need a gunman.