ఎపిలో ఎస్టీ రిజర్వేషన్లపై...ఆదివాసి నేత సంచలన ఆరోపణలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch President Miyadam Baburavu sensational allegation regarding ST reservation in AP. He says that there is no social and economic cultural basis to add Valmiki and Boya to the reservation list of st's. In Andhra Pradesh, only those who are in the BC list are attending in to this list for political purposes. Karem Shivaji was gave a false report on that base resolution was passed in the AP Assembly.