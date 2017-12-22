ఎపిలో ఎస్టీ రిజర్వేషన్లపై...ఆదివాసి నేత సంచలన ఆరోపణలు
అమరావతి: ఎపిలో ఎస్టీ రిజర్వేషన్ల కు సంబంధించి ఆదివాసి అధికార్ రాష్ట్రీయ మంచ్ అధ్యక్షుడు మిడియం బాబురావు సంచలన ఆరోపణ చేశారు. వాల్మీకి, బోయ లను ఎస్టీ జాబితాలో కలపడానికి కావలసిన సామాజిక, ఆర్ధిక సాంస్కృతిక ప్రాతిపదిక ఏదీ లేనే లేదని ఆదివాసి మిడియం బాబురావు తేల్చిచెప్పారు.
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లో కేవలం రాజకీయ అవసరాల కోసం బీసీ జాబితాలో ఉన్న వారిని ఎస్టీ జాబితాలో కలుపుతున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఇలా ఎస్టీ జాబితాలో చేర్చడానికి వీలు లేదని లోకుర్ కమిటీ తేల్చి చెప్పిందని గుర్తు చేశారు. కారెం శివాజీ ఇచ్చింది తప్పుడు నివేదిక అని, దాని ఆధారంగా అసెంబ్లీలో తీర్మానం చేశారని బాబురావు ఆరోపించారు.
Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch President Miyadam Baburavu sensational allegation regarding ST reservation in AP. He says that there is no social and economic cultural basis to add Valmiki and Boya to the reservation list of st's. In Andhra Pradesh, only those who are in the BC list are attending in to this list for political purposes. Karem Shivaji was gave a false report on that base resolution was passed in the AP Assembly.
