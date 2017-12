పోలవరం పూర్తిచేసి...జాతికి అంకితం చేసేంతవరకు నిద్రపోను...చంద్రబాబు భావోద్వేగం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

How many obstacles will come...to complete the polavaram...i will comple this project... and dedicate to the nation...after that only i will sleep...AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu got emotional...CM Chandrababu told the during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the construction of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. On thIs occasion, Chandra Babu, who worshiped Krishnamma, paid tribute to the Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu. Chandra Babu recalled the story of the Godavari river, the Prakasam Dam, the barrage structure, sir arthur cotton, the Prakasam Pantulu Ordinites and the history.