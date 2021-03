తిరుపతి పోరు: రత్నప్రభపై జనసైనికుల అసంతృప్తి నిజమే -ఉప సేనాని నాదెండ్ల సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు -పవనే సీఎం

English summary

Janasena leader Nadendla Manohar stressed that jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be the next chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. speaking to partymen on monday, nadendla said, Pawan has the capacity to become the CM. if the masses work hard, the intended goal will be achieved, he added. earlier ap bjp chief somu veerraju also said that pawan will become ap cm and it was pm modi's will too.