జగన్ సర్కార్ కు బీజేపీ అల్టిమేటం - జిన్నా టవర్ పేరు మార్చాలి : లేకుంటే మేమే కూలుస్తాం..!!

This tower is named after Jinnah & area as Jinnah Centre



Irony,it’s not in Pakistan but in Guntur City of AP.



A centre that still carries the name of traitor of India.



Why shouldn’t it be named after Dr Kalam or son of the soil,a great Dalit poet,Gurram Jashuva?



Just an idea! pic.twitter.com/69tgWRsIMb