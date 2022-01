#HYDTPweBringAwareness

No Matter How Far,

No Matter Whose Car,

Always Buckle Up! #WearASeatBelt #seatbelt

Thank you #NandamuriBalaKrishna Garu & #BoyapatiSrinu Garu for promoting Road Safety. #Akhanda JtCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/Iyhoq0iN2V