రాజధానిగా అమరావతి వేస్ట్.. మంగళగిరి బెస్ట్ .. నిపుణుల కమిటీకి చెప్తా అంటున్న ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కే

English summary

YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna said Mangalagiri is the ideal place for the construction of the state buildings when compared with places like Thulluru and Velagapudi. YSRCP MLA has proposed the name of Mangalagiri constituency as the capital of the state Andhra Pradesh. While stating the reasons for it, YSRCP MLA said it is situated in the uplands and it is situated in between Guntur and Vijayawada. Mangalagiri is easily accessible as it is near to National Highways, YSRCP MLA said. He further said that in Mangalagiri, around 10,000 acres of government land is available.