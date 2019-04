పాపం .. యాంకర్ రష్మీ ఓటు కోసం ఎన్ని పాట్లు పడిందో మీకు తెలుసా ?

English summary

Anchor Rashmi along with her mother reached her native place Visakhapatnam to cast their votes. It troubled her when she found that there was no voting slip for her and her mother as well. She has complained to the election officials on this aspect. She has shared the same on social media sites. Netizens have trolled her asking why she did not check the same earlier. Jabardasth anchor breathed fire at the trollers saying that still they are alive and casting their votes since beginning. Why the votes will be missing?, she questioned. However, she got the voter slips in the last hour