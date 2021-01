జగన్ సర్కార్ కేంద్రం తీపికబురు: స్పెషల్ రివార్డ్: నిర్మలమ్మ శాఖ నుంచి నిధులు: స్థానిక సంస్థల్లో

✅Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh rewarded for completing three out of four reforms ✅Get Additional financial assistance of Rs.1004 crore for capital expenditure (1/3) Read more➡️ https://t.co/R5Lfs9D6u8 #ReformsAndGrowth #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/Gyp6FLZuU7

Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and have become the first group of States to complete three out of the four citizen centric reforms by Ministry of Finance. The two States have completed the One Nation, One Ration Card Reforms, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms.