అందుకే ప్రొఫెసర్ లైంగిక వేధింపులు, మేలు చేశారు: గంటా కారును అడ్డుకున్న విద్యార్థులు

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

On Tuesday, students of the Sanskrit department, whose HOD Professor K Yedukondalu is the eye of the storm on the campus, approached the state human resource development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who promised a full scale inquiry. Ganta said that committee would be formed, which if required will be headed by a sitting district judge.The students have also filed a complaint with the Three Town police against Professor Yedukondalu and cops have confirmed that they are investigating the issue.