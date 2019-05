ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీ ఫలితాలు 2019: ప్రారంభమైన ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీ ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు

English summary

2019 General elections came to an end on May 19th. The biggest ever elections were held in seven phases. The first Phase began on April 11th and the final phase ended on May 19th.In Andhra pradesh assembly polls were also held along with the loksabha polls.There was a mixed opinion on Exit polls. Few suggested Chandrbabu would make into power wihile majority of exit polls said that Jagan reddy will form govt.But from sometime now the results will be out. First the postal ballots will be counted after which VVPATS and EVMs will be counted.By 11 in the morning a clear picture might emerge.