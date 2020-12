ఏపీ సభాపర్వం .. కీలకబిల్లులపై నేడు చర్చ.. మాట్లాడే అవకాశం ఇవ్వలేదని టీడీపీ సభ్యుల వాకౌట్

English summary

Alleging not given chance to speak, TDP MLAs walk out of Andhra Pradesh assembly. Telugudesam party members walked out of the assembly shortly after the AP assembly convened. TDP members insisted on discussing the power amendment bill and lease of assigned lands when the House convenes this morning. TDP leaders asked TDP chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu to give a chance to discuss the issue. However, TDP leaders walked out of the House in protest of Speaker not giving them a chance to speak Chandrababu Naidu.