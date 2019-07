ఏపీ బడ్జెట్ .. కొత్త సీసాలో పాత సారాలా వుంది అన్నటీడీపీ నేత కళా వెంకట్రావు

English summary

The budget brought by the AP government criticized the old liquor in the new bottle . The former minister kala venkatrao stated about the budget that there is no fairness in the allocations except for total digit juggling. He criticized the government for saying that it was working for the welfare of farmers and at least the farmers were not able to provide seeds. Former Minister Kala Venkatrao has questioned that Rs 400 crore would be worth the cost of the electricity sector.Kala Venkatrao believes that this budget has no incentive for farmers, poor and young. Kala Venkatrao has criticized the filing of the budget, which was designed to take into account the development of the state.