Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Amaravati: AP CM Chandrababu on Friday said the state government is looking to implement the best education policies in the world. The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a virtual classroom at the Zila Parishad High School in Mandadam village in Amaravati. Naidu sat with the students and listened to the lessons taught at the virtual classroom.