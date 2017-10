పవన్ ట్వీట్ పై చంద్రబాబు ఆరా.. జాగ్రత్తగా మాట్లాడాలని పార్టీ నేతలకు హితవు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday enquired about Jena Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's Tweet about Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and AP State Minister Pitani Satyanarayana. He came to know about the tweets of these two leaders about Pawan Kalyan. Then Chandrababu strictly passed orders to his party leaders, not to speak like this without his permission.