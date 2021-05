Ormax survey: కరోనా యాక్షన్ ప్లాన్: రెండో బెస్ట్ సీఎంగా వైఎస్ జగన్: టాప్-10 లిస్ట్ ఇదే

Chief Minister Approval Rating - Monthly Update (April 2021): State-wise average for April 2021 #CMApprovalRating Note: 1. Data collected over the entire month of April (Apr 1-30) 2. In the states that went into elections, the Chief Ministers named are those in office in April pic.twitter.com/aFJSR25mqD

English summary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ranked 2nd in entire nation as the best Chief Minister of a state. The ranking is given by Ormax Media on the parameters of public approval. While Naveen Patnaik, the CM of Odisha number 1 with a score of 57 and YS Jagan ranked with a score of 55.