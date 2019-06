మద్యం నిషేధంపై కసరత్తు చేస్తున్న ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం .. ఏడాదికి 20 శాతం మద్యం దుకాణాలు బంద్

English summary

The YCP Chief Jagan, who said that the ban of alcohol would be implemented in phases, if they come to power. But it seems that this is not a simple task. Many families were affected by alcohol in AP and the AP government started working to retain the promise of ban on alcohol. As part of this, the government plans to introduce a new approach to remove liquor stores step by step. Information on the decision to lift 20 percent liquor shops every year . From this month, the alcohol policy created by the previous government would end. The new policy will come into effect from July onwards. However, there is a possibility that there will be a number of key decisions in this approach to the current government's thinking.