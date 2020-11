ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం కీలక నిర్ణయం: స్టేట్ రోడ్ ఫీజ్ బాదుడుకు రంగం సిద్ధం

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision for the development of roads. The government has decided to no longer levy road taxes in the name of AP State Road Fees. Toll will be levied at state highways, bridges and temporary bridges. The government has decided to charge 90 paise per km for light vehicles, Rs 1.80 per km for large vehicles, Rs 3.55 per km for buses or trucks and Rs 8.99 per km for multi-axle vehicles on state highways.