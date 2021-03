జగన్ సరికొత్త రికార్డు -సగానికిపైగా ఓట్లు వైసీపీకే -భారీగా తగ్గిన టీడీపీ షేర్ -మున్సిపోల్స్ ఓటింగ్ శాతం ఇలా

English summary

andhra pradesh election commission on Monday released the details of percentage of votes cast for the respective parties in municipal elections. The ruling ysrcp got 52.63 per cent of the vote. Opposition TDP got 30.73 per cent votes, BJP 2.41 per cent, Janasena 4.67 per cent, CPI 0.80 per cent, CPM 0.81 per cent and Congress 0.62 per cent. The TDP's vote share has fallen sharply compared to the general election.