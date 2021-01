ఏపీలో నేటి నుంచి తొలి విడత నామినేషన్ల స్వీకరణ... కనిపించని ఏర్పాట్లు.. సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ

English summary

With state Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar already issuing the notification for the panchayat elections, the first tranche of nominations process is expected to start from today as part of the notification. But whether the nominations will be accepted or not is now a matter of serious concern in the AP. Nowhere did the authorities make arrangements for the reception of election nominations. Employees continue to be unhelpful to the conduct of panchayat elections in APand says no to conduct the election now.