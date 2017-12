ఎపి ట్రెజరీలకు....ఎట్టకేలకు మళ్లీ డబ్బు కళ

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Treasuries again got the money. Employees who have not given any bill other than salary for the past three months are happy to listen this news. The reason behind this was that the AP government has released funds to the Treasuries. Since the financial condition of the government is very difficult from past 3 months, other than salaries no payments have been paid from treasuries . Now the financial situation of the state has improved somewhat.