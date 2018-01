అమరావతిపై అరుణ్ జైట్లీ కీలక ప్రకటన! రికార్డు సృష్టించిన రాజ్యసభ!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a key announcement on Amaravathi in Parliament on Tuesday. While replying to the question of MP Vijayasai Reddy, Jaitley said that sanction Rs.3,324 Crore to Amaravathi capital city construction is under World Bank's consideration. Loan will be sanctioned after completion of the discussions. He also said that already central government sanctioned Rs.1500 Crores for the construction of Assembly, High Court, Secretariat. On the other hand the Rajya Sabha today made a record as it took up all the Zero Hour issues and Special Mentions listed in the agenda for that period. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "The Rajya Sabha made history. For the first time, all Zero Hour submissions, all Special Mentions were fully completed." Mr Naidu further said, "Your cooperation is good, so my operation was very smooth and that's why the House was able to set this record."