జగన్ 36 కేసుల కోసం 32 మంది ప్రాణ త్యాగం చేసిన విశాఖ ఉక్కును పణంగా పెట్టారు : అచ్చెన్న ఫైర్

English summary

TDP state president Atchannaidu criticized the YCP for shedding crocodile tears just for the sake of plundering shares in the steel plant lands. He also lamented that CM Jagan was sitting in the Tadepalli Palace and playing pubG as if nothing had happened if the Visakhapatnam steel plant was privatized. Recalling that 32 people were died for the Visakhapatnam steel plant, today that CM Jagan had risked the steel plant for an amnesty in 36 cases.