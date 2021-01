English summary

TDP senior leader Ayyannapatrudu, Buddha Venkanna questioned YS Jagan to take the challenge of our leader Nara Lokesh if you have guts. Moreover, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has been targeted by his allegations on lokesh and chandrababu . At the same time, ayyanna said, the people understood at the time of the arrest of the YCP leaders in the idol-destroying case that A1 and A2 were behind the destruction of idols and every program that hurts the sentiments of Hindus.