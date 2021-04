చంద్రబాబు నిర్ణయాన్ని విబేధించిన భూమా అఖిల ప్రియ .. కీలక నిర్ణయం ఇదే !!

English summary

Bhuma Akhilapriya, TDP leader from Allagadda constituency in Kurnool district, has announced that her party's candidates will contest in the latest MPTC and ZPTC elections. Disagreeing with Chandrababu’s decision, she said that their party candidates were in the election ring as their party candidates had filed nominations in the ZPTC MPTC elections and had a chance to win. Bhuma Akhilapriya also suggested campaigning in the elections.