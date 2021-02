బీజేపీ బీసీ మంత్రం .. తెలంగాణాలోనే కాదు ఏపీలో కూడా .. వైసీపీ, టీడీపీలకు చెక్ పెట్టేందుకే బీసీ సీఎం

English summary

BJP is already chanting the BC mantra in Telangana state, now started BC tune in the AP also . The latest announcement made by Somu Veerraju that BJP will make BC the Chief Minister if it comes to power is elections. The BJP has created a stir in political circles by announcing that it will make BC the CM at once if the YCP and TDP are trying to plunder the BC vote bank in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The BJP has taken this sensational decision to go strongly to the field level with the BC card in the wake of the Jamili election.