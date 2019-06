జగన్ తీసుకున్న ఆ నిర్ణయం బీజేపీ తీసుకోలేదు .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy .. In the early days of taking charge as CM , the sensational decision made the country's attention. He declared his decision on the defection to be an assembly stage. It is certainly difficult for BJP to take a stand on defects like YSP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.There was a reason for that.The BJP is not ready to take a Jagan-style decision. The BJP has no intention of joining the party on resignation.In the Telugu states, the party needs to be strengthened as it is possible by the MLAs, MPs from various parties. It is difficult for the BJP to resign and win again. So the BJP has not taken a Jagan-style decision, and there is no doubt that many regional parties and national parties are also lagging behind.