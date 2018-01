టీడీపీ వైఖరి మార్చుకోకపోతే.. అన్ని స్థానాల్లో పోటీ చేస్తాం: పురంధేశ్వరి హెచ్చరిక

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP BJP Leader Daggubati Purandeswari fired on TDP Government. She told that AP Government is committing mistakes in it's administration. Regarding Polavaram project TDP Government submitted wrong calculations to the Central Government and still Chandrababu Naidu and his Ministers are accusing Centre for not releasing of the funds. If TDP will not correct it's mistakes in future also, BJP will go alone for the 2019 general elections, she concluded.