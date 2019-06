ఏపీకి ప్రత్యేకహోదా అంశంపై ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన బీజేపీ అగ్ర నేత రాం మాధవ్

English summary

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and TDP have fought together. Then TDP won. The TDP was split with the BJP for a special status before 2019 elections. Chandrababu targeted the BJP. The BJP has also been hit by the campaign, "said Ram Madhav. The BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has made vital remarks on the issue of special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh,The state of Andhra Pradesh has not been given special status and it is clear that they have lost in AP. It also made clear that even in Telangana. In the general election, there are four seats in Telangana that have not got the votes of settlers. Ram madhav said