వైఎస్ జగన్ తో టచ్ లోకి వచ్చిన అమిత్ షా! హంగ్ వస్తే కింగ్ మేకరే! మద్దతు కోసం మంతనాలు

English summary

Gearing up for the post-poll scenario, where it may need support from non-NDA parties, BJP has begun backchannel talks with YSRCP, which may emerge as a kingmaker in the event of a hung Parliament. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah is said to have begun backchannel talks with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose YSRCP is likely to bag a majority of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, the talks are on over Jagan's charter of demands with Special Category Status (SCS) to the state topping the list. Other demands could include number of ministries for YSRCP and the financial and other assistance the state would get from Delhi.