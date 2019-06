వైసీపీ ఏమో గానీ .. బీజేపీ టార్గెట్ మాత్రం టీడీపీనే .. ఏపీలో టీడీపీని లేకుండా చేసే వ్యూహంలో బీజేపీ

English summary

TDP defeated in AP. In an unexpected manner, it has suffered great losses. In the aftermath of the election results, BJP and YCP are ready to attack on TDP. The BJP is thinking of crushing Chandrababu and losing TDP. BJP, is in the power at the center, the key leaders of the TDP have been attracted to the operation akarsh .The campaign is undertaken as BJP has initiated discussions with the list of key TDP leaders in AP. BJP's top leader Ram Madhav has been working on AP for a long time and has played a key role in bringing the BJP to power in most of the country.