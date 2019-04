ఫోన్ కాల్స్, పోస్ట్ మార్టం కీలకం! బీటెక్ విద్యార్థిని జ్యోత్స్న కేసులో బిహారీ లెక్చరర్ హస్తం?

English summary

Mystery shrouds the death of 21-year-old BTech student Singupalle Jyotsna of Prakash Nagar in Malakapuram who was found hanging dead to the ceiling at her lecturer's house in Shantinagar in Visakhapatnam on Monday. According to police of IV town police station, On Monday, Kishlay said he found Jyotsna dead in her house when he rushed to the police station to report on the incident. The girl is reportedly said to love the lecturer Akkur Kishlay who was a lecturer in a private college. They both know each other for two years when Jyotsna studied long time course in a private college where Kishlay was a lecturer. Police said when Jyotsna loved Kishlay, he rejected and he himself informed to her parents about the love issue.