అక్కడ ఫైబర్ నెట్ కట్ చేశారు...లోకేష్ చాలా సీరియస్ అయ్యారు...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The new system fiber grid introduced by the AP Government in the field of digital technology is revolutionary. But this fiber grid existing depend on how much of the cable operators will welcome this system. In the background, in the East Godavari district, cable wires of the fiber net were cut by unknown people creating a sensation. On the other hand, Minister Lokesh was very serious about this incident. District Collector Karthikeya Mishra has been ordered to take stringent action against them. Lokesh said that Government property fiber cables cutting is a criminal offense.