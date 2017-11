సిఎం నివాసం సమీపంలో కారు దగ్ధం...కలకలం రేపిన ఘటన

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

amaravathi : A Karnataka registered car caught fire on the Karakatta near Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence. No one was injured while the car was gutted. Police has started an inquiry as the incident occurred near Mr Naidu's residence.It is suspected that the car caught fire due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit.