ఓటుకు నోటు కేసులో కీలక మలుపు, వారికి షాక్: సుప్రీం ఓకే, ఆళ్ల ఏమన్నారంటే

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Cash for vote scam issue has witnessed a new twist. MLA RK has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court appealing to take the note of the case and add it to the main petition. YSR Congress Mangalagiri MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in his PIL alleged that Telangana ACB is not conducting the probe in a satisfactory manner and appealed that the case should be handed over to CBI. Chief Justice Deepak Mishra heading the three members panel, has decided to take up the case in Supreme Court. In the earlier petition, it was appealed that CM Chandrababu Naidu should be taken as an accused in the cash for vote scam. Very soon, the Supreme Court is likely to take up the case and announce the dates for CBI investigation.