కారణమిదే: ఏలూరులో యూపీ అధికారి రాంప్రసాదరావు ఇంటిపై సిబీఐ దాడులు

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The CBI on Tuesday raided the residence of Forest Development Corporation of India General Manager Mutayala Ram Prasada Rao in Tanuku of West Godavari district and seized assets worth crores disproportionate to his known sources of income.The sleuths who arrived in 15 cars early in the morning also raided the houses of relatives of the IFS officer who works in West Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.