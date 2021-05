జగన్ సర్కార్ టార్గెట్ గా, మేడే నాడు వారికి ఖబడ్దార్ చెప్పండన్న లోకేష్ ,కార్మికులకు అండగా.. చంద్రబాబు ట్వీట్ !

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh wished all the people of AP on the occasion of May day . Chandrababu said that during the TDP regime, many welfare programs and schemes were provided for the welfare of the workers and now they are not implemented now. At the same time, Nara Lokesh shockingly tweeted, "Tell Khabaddar on the occasion of May day to the state elders who see the sacrifices and struggles that the people have achieved in the struggles to wipe out industries like Visakhapatnam steel." Chandrababu and Lokesh demanded that the government take steps to protect the workers.