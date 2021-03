ఇన్ సైడర్ ట్రేడింగ్ : చంద్రబాబు ఎట్టి పరిస్థితిలోనూ తప్పించుకోలేరు : మంగళగిరి ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కే

English summary

Mangalagiri MLA RK made sensational remarks on insider trading of lands in Rajdhani Amaravati. Criticizing Chandrababu for targeting him, MLA Ramakrishnareddy, alleged that Chandrababu and Minister Narayana had conspired in the matter of capital lands and that the lands of SCs and STs had been confiscated as per the plan.It is alleged that Chandrababu has squandered five hundred acres of land in Mangalagiri constituency alone. RK commented that he could not escape under any circumstances.