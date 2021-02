వైసీపీకి ఓటెయ్యకుంటే పగబట్టి ఆస్తులు కూలుస్తారా ? రాజారెడ్డి రాజ్యాంగం నేర్పిందా ? చంద్రబాబు ఫైర్

English summary

Chandrababu posted a photo of a man trying to stop JCB, and criticizing the YCP for not voting for the YCP-backed candidate and for trying to destroy the house of a common man with the JCB. If people supported to a rival candidate will they squabble over them and demolish their personal assets? Did Rajareddy's constitution teach such politics? Chandrababu Naidu set fire to the YCP leaders.