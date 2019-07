చంద్రబాబు ఓ హై టెన్షన్ వైర్ .. ముట్టుకుంటే బూడిదే అంటున్న టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్సీ

English summary

TDP MLC Babu Rajendra Prasad claimed that under the rule of Chandrababu Naidu, no corruption during the TDP regime, the YCP will be demoralized. TDP MLC Babu Rajendra Prasad said that Chandrababu Naidu was like a high-tension wire and anyone who tried to hold him would be shocked and burned into yash . Noting that there was no manipulation of the PPA during the TDP regime, he said that the BJP government opposing them had made it clear that there was nothing more. He added that the YCP is merely a part of the factional affairs and is ordering an investigation into such allegations.