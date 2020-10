చంద్రబాబుది ఐరన్ లెగ్ ... ఆయన సీఎంగా ఉంటే వర్షాలు పడ్డాయా : మంత్రి అనిల్ ఫైర్

English summary

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav outraged over TDP chief Chandrababu. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said it was not right for Chandrababu to accuse the government of not taking any relief measures on rains and floods in the state. Anil Kumar Yadav demanded that the house be vacated in front of illegal leader Chandrababu, who was staying at an illegal residence on the embankment. He said there was no rain in the state during Chandrababu's reign and the drought was over.