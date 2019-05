టీఆర్ఎస్ తో కలిసి పనిచేస్తారా అంటే ఊహాహ్మక ప్రశ్నలు వద్దన్న చంద్రబాబు .. ఇంకేమన్నారంటే !

English summary

Chandrababu had asked too much questions by reporters whether he would work with TRS in the Non-BJP Alliance in the wake of the latest political developments where he replied to them saying that not to ask imaginatory questions . Chandrababu made it clear that they did not have the need for discrimination against a party. It is clear that whoever will join the Non-BJP Alliance is welcomed and that may be any party. On the other hand, the KCR's federal front is revoloving in the country , if Congress wants support from the outside of the federal front, Chandrababu thinks that it is not possible to support the non-BJP Alliance. In that case KCR really supports non-BJP alliance Chandrababu will be glad to welcome him.